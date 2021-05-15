Washington Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,460 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Washington Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up about 1.2% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $163.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.42 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day moving average is $149.20.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

