Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $141.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.10. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.