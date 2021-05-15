Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 1.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,613,000 after purchasing an additional 308,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Waste Management by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

WM stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $141.94. The company had a trading volume of 961,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,066. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.04 and its 200 day moving average is $121.10. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

