Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,045 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Waste Management worth $32,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

WM stock opened at $141.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $144.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.10. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.