Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,720,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,447,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,515,000 after acquiring an additional 159,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $138.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $140.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.82.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $359,120.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,992.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $147,016.16. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,711 shares of company stock worth $6,116,232. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.