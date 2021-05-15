wave edu coin (WEC) Market Cap Tops $68,551.84

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 61.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, wave edu coin has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. wave edu coin has a market cap of $68,551.84 and $887.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One wave edu coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00091349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.35 or 0.00534788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.42 or 0.00233614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $558.42 or 0.01160406 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.22 or 0.01220253 BTC.

About wave edu coin

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com . wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

