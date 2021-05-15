Waves Community Token Price Tops $0.26 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $2.64 million and $33.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waves Community Token has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00094174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.11 or 0.00526088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00233301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005084 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.63 or 0.01159434 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $590.79 or 0.01232798 BTC.

Waves Community Token Coin Profile

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,946 coins. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Waves Community Token (WCT) is a Waves Platform asset intended to provide a tool for community assessment of crowdfunding campaigns launched on the Waves platform and to incentivize long-term holding by providing an additional income stream for WAVES token holders in the form of regular asset distributions. WCT will be a virtual community organization. It will be launched in several stages based on the technical maturity of the Waves platform. “

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

