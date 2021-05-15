Waves Community Token (WCT) Trading 16.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $33.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00093850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $282.01 or 0.00581811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.14 or 0.00239606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004729 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.31 or 0.01178654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $584.68 or 0.01206238 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,946 coins. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Waves Community Token (WCT) is a Waves Platform asset intended to provide a tool for community assessment of crowdfunding campaigns launched on the Waves platform and to incentivize long-term holding by providing an additional income stream for WAVES token holders in the form of regular asset distributions. WCT will be a virtual community organization. It will be launched in several stages based on the technical maturity of the Waves platform. “

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

