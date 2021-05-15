Waves Enterprise 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $788,681.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $24.67 million and approximately $788,681.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001194 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00097690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.91 or 0.00540171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.43 or 0.00236525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005295 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $588.52 or 0.01195540 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $592.20 or 0.01203007 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

