WAX Price Tops $0.19 (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last week, WAX has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $304.08 million and $5.01 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00050590 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,726,521,377 coins and its circulating supply is 1,564,234,115 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars.

