WAX (WAXP) Hits Market Cap of $308.09 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $308.09 million and $4.68 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00051956 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,726,834,939 coins and its circulating supply is 1,564,535,965 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.