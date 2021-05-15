WazirX One Day Volume Reaches $52.19 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00004121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $576.22 million and $52.19 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00094381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.11 or 0.00535994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00234747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005161 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $564.84 or 0.01186744 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $580.90 or 0.01220483 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

