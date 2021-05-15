Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires 1,173 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,582 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,777,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,047. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $442.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.87 and a 52-week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

