Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys 665 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after buying an additional 189,407 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,445,000 after buying an additional 511,088 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,542,000 after buying an additional 288,465 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $367,316,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $6.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.08. 2,037,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,425. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.54 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $118.21 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

