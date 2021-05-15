Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,207 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.04 on Friday, hitting $130.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,391,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,556,835. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.89 and a 200 day moving average of $142.92. The company has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.