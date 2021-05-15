Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ASML by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in ASML by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded up $24.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $647.76. 1,331,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,185. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $638.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.80. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $290.10 and a 52 week high of $675.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Grupo Santander downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

