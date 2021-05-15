Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $73.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,446,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,670,762. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average is $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.