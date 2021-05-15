Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $2.72 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $418.17. 3,587,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,196. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $412.47 and its 200 day moving average is $384.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $282.25 and a 1-year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

