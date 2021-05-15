Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.80.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $3.01 on Friday, hitting $390.78. 799,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,102. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

