Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

