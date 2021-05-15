Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Target by 3.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 170,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,852,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in Target by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Target by 431.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,137 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.16. 2,650,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $114.23 and a 12-month high of $217.39. The company has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.