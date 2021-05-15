Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $18.05 on Friday, hitting $589.74. 33,370,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,448,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,184.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $682.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $671.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

