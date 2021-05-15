Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 234 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,700 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.5% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Adobe stock traded up $12.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $486.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,651. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.53 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $232.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

