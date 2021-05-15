Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 6,622 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,167,011 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $74,688,000 after acquiring an additional 196,086 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Acas LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

INTC stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.35. 28,158,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,598,078. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76. The company has a market capitalization of $223.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

