WebDollar Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $132,290.00 (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. WebDollar has a market cap of $7.97 million and $132,290.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WebDollar has traded down 26.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WebDollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00126893 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,191,973,628 coins and its circulating supply is 13,244,025,371 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io

WebDollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WebDollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WebDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.