Wedbush Weighs in on National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.45.

Shares of NCMI opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.74 million, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,647.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,180,718 shares of company stock worth $12,201,793. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the first quarter worth $2,821,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

