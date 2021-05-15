Westwood Management Corp IL Has $24.11 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Westwood Management Corp IL decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the first quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 52,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.5% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 132,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 50.1% in the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.55. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

