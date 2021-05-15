WeTrust (TRST) Achieves Market Cap of $1.45 Million

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $206.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00089482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $535.01 or 0.01123450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00065398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00114816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00061541 BTC.

About WeTrust

TRST is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

