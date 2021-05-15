WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $437.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will post sales of $437.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $449.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $429.20 million. WEX posted sales of $347.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%.

WEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.07.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $191.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX has a 12 month low of $119.52 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.15. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,115.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 11,784 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in WEX by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

