WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $437.56 Million

Analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to post $437.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $449.14 million and the lowest is $429.20 million. WEX posted sales of $347.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%.

WEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.07.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $425,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $10,020,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,929,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth about $119,201,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,492,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 815.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,999,000 after acquiring an additional 459,831 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after acquiring an additional 428,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEX opened at $191.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.15. WEX has a 12-month low of $119.52 and a 12-month high of $234.64.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.