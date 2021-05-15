WHALE Price Down 19.5% This Week (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.04 or 0.00043628 BTC on exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $118.95 million and approximately $559,348.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WHALE has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00092758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.70 or 0.00536312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.83 or 0.00233898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005011 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $567.61 or 0.01176701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.37 or 0.01219747 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,652,357 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.