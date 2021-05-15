WhiteCoin Trading 30% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $992.31 million and approximately $16.09 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 30% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00065492 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00041731 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013938 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 923,320,420 coins and its circulating supply is 723,320,419 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

