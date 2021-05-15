Whiteheart Reaches Market Cap of $14.73 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Whiteheart has a market cap of $14.73 million and $1.12 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for $1,657.36 or 0.03427009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00092146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $257.56 or 0.00532577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.87 or 0.00231311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005120 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $561.38 or 0.01160801 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $589.18 or 0.01218274 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

