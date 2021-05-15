WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) announced its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WidePoint updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.
WYY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,426. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $15.89.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.