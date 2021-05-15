WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) announced its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WidePoint updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

WYY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,426. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 10,350 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $99,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,336.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

