William Blair Weighs in on InnovAge Holding Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for InnovAge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for InnovAge’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get InnovAge alerts:

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 1,611.96% and a negative net margin of 35.85%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INNV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV opened at $21.89 on Thursday. InnovAge has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58.

In related news, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maureen Hewitt bought 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,897.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,487,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth $26,747,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth $21,834,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth $12,374,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth $12,250,000.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.