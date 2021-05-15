WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,530 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $27.73 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 173.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

