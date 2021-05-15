Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Plans $1.06 Dividend

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 1.0559 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRWSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

