Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Wolverine World Wide worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WWW. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,972,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,380 shares of company stock worth $786,539 over the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.