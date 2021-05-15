Wolves of Wall Street Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $973,380.44 and $49,558.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for about $195.97 or 0.00409515 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00088688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00020306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.66 or 0.01106808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00065058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00114737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00061054 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

WOWS is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 4,967 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

