Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $87,858.00

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $87,858.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for $212.61 or 0.00433020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00089864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $567.14 or 0.01155075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00067199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00115658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00062145 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 4,997 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars.

