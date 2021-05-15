WOM Protocol Market Cap Achieves $21.83 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $21.83 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

