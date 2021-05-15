WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $22.75 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

