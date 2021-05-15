Woodcoin (LOG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $102,244.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $665,565.50 and approximately $102,244.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,766.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.04 or 0.07836177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.32 or 0.02496154 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.11 or 0.00638765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.44 or 0.00201909 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.75 or 0.00813867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.24 or 0.00657869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.72 or 0.00577230 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

