Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will report sales of $101.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.04 million and the highest is $102.00 million. Workiva posted sales of $83.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $415.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $420.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $481.47 million, with estimates ranging from $470.04 million to $489.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

In related news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $747,041.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,113,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,534 shares of company stock worth $10,238,683. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Workiva by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WK opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.16. Workiva has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $114.68.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.