Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WKPPF. Barclays lowered Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of WKPPF stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

