World Token Market Capitalization Reaches $10.96 Million (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. World Token has a market capitalization of $10.96 million and $160,498.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get World Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00094936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.25 or 0.00531231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00233979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005164 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.26 or 0.01179428 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $581.25 or 0.01219273 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,221,577 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.