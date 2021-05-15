WOWswap Price Down 31.4% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.77 or 0.00056038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $6.93 million and $18,923.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00092383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.25 or 0.00538557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.02 or 0.00232425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005096 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.06 or 0.01155766 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.76 or 0.01213739 BTC.

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

