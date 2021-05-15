Wrapped Bitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $196.34 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $47,922.57 or 1.00468935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion and $196.34 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00052957 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00012207 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.08 or 0.00243365 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000901 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004510 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000584 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 175,065 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

