Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.48 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $4.48 billion and approximately $412.67 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $578.20 or 0.01227303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00091943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.29 or 0.00524903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.53 or 0.00234613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005099 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $541.53 or 0.01149473 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00037543 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,740,282 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

