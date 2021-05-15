Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Hits $435.86 on Top Exchanges (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $837,283.70 and approximately $436.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $435.86 or 0.00924452 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00093739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.14 or 0.00515694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00235215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005118 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $544.06 or 0.01153937 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $577.13 or 0.01224082 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

